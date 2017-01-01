Three cartoon animals live together in the American midwest. They do incredibly stupid things with hilarious and disastrous results. They get a job, get sick, and throw a party. Their lives are lit by street lamps and the flickering TV set. They do incredibly stupid things with hilarious and disastrous results. It’s about friendship, booze, and the slow collapse of western civilization. And they’re so cute!

Jon Allen studied illustration at Pratt Institute and holds a master’s degree in painting from Cranbrook Academy of Art. He teaches foundation drawing. In addition to Ohio Is For Sale, he wrote and illustrated Vacationland, a self-published graphic novel.

“A highly entertaining read” —Robert Kirby, The Comics Journal

“In virtually no time, Allen’s three adorable anthropomorphic post-college roommates cross the threshold from indifferent slackers to dangerous nihilists, burning down cars, blowing up property, and occasionally (albeit accidentally) killing one another with baseball bats.” —Publisher’s Weekly

“Jon Allen’s web comic Ohio Is For Sale, collected by Alternative Comics, uses some good old fashioned cartoon chops to bring you some clever laughs.” —John Seven, The Comics Beat

272 pages

Alternative Comics, 2016

Trim: 7.00 x 7.00 inches

ISBN: 978-1-934460-82-5

Diamond Code: AUG161121

$19.99

