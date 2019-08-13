Alternative Comics’ Book Debuts at SPX Small Press Expo 2019

The exhibitor list is now live for SPX Small Press Expo 2019. Go meet Joel Orffand Robin Enricoat A2 – the Alternative Comics table! Joel will debut his new book Twice Shy. Robin will be hawking copies of the new collection of his classic mini comic series Life of Vice.

Other Alternative Comics and Sparkplug Books published and distributed artists at the show include:

See the full list of exhibitors here: http://www.smallpressexpo.com/exhibitors-2019

About SPX – The Small Press Expo

“The Small Press Expo is North America’s premiere independent cartooning and comic arts festival. SPX brings together more than 4,000 cartoonists and comic arts enthusiasts every fall in Bethesda, Maryland.”

Where:

Marriott Bethesda North Hotel & Conference Center

5701 Marinelli Road.

North Bethesda, MD 20852

301-822-9200

Map

The hotel is across the street from the White Flint metro station.

When:

September 14th & 15th, 2019

Saturday: 11AM–7PM

Sunday: 12 Noon–6PM

How Much:

$15 Saturday

$10 Sunday

$20 Weekend Pass