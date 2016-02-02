New Imprint Press Gang Joins Alternative Comics with Ongoing Series by Corey Lewis

For Immediate Release

Tuesday, February 2, 2016 — Portland, Oregon — Introducing Sun Bakery; a one-man Shonen Jump-esque comics anthology from Sharknife creator, Corey Lewis. Each 48 page issue is jam packed with robo space adventure, paranormal skateboarding, breakdancing, and social swordplay. This landmark first issue debuts three new stories: ‘Dream Skills’, ‘Arem’, and ‘Bat Rider’.

Sun Bakery marks the debut of Press Gang, a new publishing imprint dedicated to releasing full-color standard-format comic books. Press Gang is a joint publishing effort by Portland, Oregon’s Floating World Comics and Study Group Comics. All are part of the Alternative Comics Publishing Co-op. Sun Bakery will be distributed bi-monthly to comic book shops by Diamond Comic Distributors, Inc. The first issue is listed in the February 2016 Diamond Previews for an April 2016 release. There will be two variant cover editions by Jim Mahfood and Paul Pope.

Corey Lewis is a prolific comic book artist best known for creating Sharknife, published by Oni Press. He has also worked on Street Fighter and Darkstalkers for UDON and Avatar: The Last Airbender for Dark Horse. His other books include Peng and Seedless. Sun Bakery is the culmination of all his comics making energies.

Sun Bakery #1
Corey Lewis

48 pages
$5.99
Full color, bimonthly
Diamond item FEB161067
Shipping April 20, 2016

Retailer variants by Paul Pope (1:25) and Jim Mahfood (1:5)
Alternative Comics is an independent publisher of creator-owned graphic novels and comic books based in Cupertino, California. Alternative Comics has been a co-operative organization of independent comic book editors, publishers and artists since 1993. Current imprints are Study Group Comics, Press Gang, Floating World Comics, Hic + Hoc Publications, Revival House Press and Alternative Comics. The company was founded by Jeff Mason in Gainesville, Florida in 1993. Marc Arsenault has served as General Manager since June, 2012. IndyWorld.com

Alternative Comics is distributed to the book trade by Consortium Book Sales and Distribution and to comic book shops by Diamond Comic Distributors, Inc.
Questions?
CONTACT:
Marc Arsenault
General Manager
Alternative Comics
marc@wowcool.com
408 921-5164

 

 