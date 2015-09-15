by Seth Kushner and Dean Haspiel

Schmuck drips with self-loathing, near-sightedness, and sexually frustrated Ashkenazi goodness. In Schmuck, Kushner tells “true” stories based on his own mishaps and mortifying memories, which are energetically illustrated by the cream of the indie comix crop.”—Megan Sass, Heeb Magazine

One man’s awkward coming-of-age-quest to find love in New York City, illustrated by twenty-two artists, whose individual short stories together tell a complete narrative. Artists include Josh Neufeld, Nick Bertozzi, Dean Haspiel, Gregory Benton, Noah Van Sciver, Stephan DeStefano, and Christa Cassano. Cover art by Joseph Remnant. Book design by Eisner award-winner Eric Skillman. Forward by Jonathan Ames.

Seth Kushner was an environmental portrait photographer whose work has appeared in The New York Times Magazine, Time, L’Uomo Vogue, Sports Illustrated, The New Yorker and others. He was a founding partner in Hang Dai Editions with Dean Haspiel, Josh Neufeld, and Gregory Benton. Kusher’s previous books include The Brooklynites (powerHouse Books, 2007) and Leaping Tall Buildings: The Origins of American Comics (powerHouse Books, 2012).

Pub Date: 9/15/2015

176 pages

Trim: 8.00 x 10.00 inches

A Hang Dai Editions production, 2015

ISBN: 9781934460849

Diamond code: JUL150913

$19.95

