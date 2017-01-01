From Now On

by Malachi Ward
Short Comic Tales of The Fantastic
A collection of hauntingly beautiful Science Fiction and Horror short stories by Prophet and Island (Image Comics); and, Ritual (Revival House) artist Malachi Ward. Collects stories from Mome, Study Group Magazine, Sundays, Best American Comics 2013, and more.
144 page paperback.
ISBN: 978-1-934460-91-7
Diamond Code: DEC150968
April, 2016
$14.95
