From Now On

A collection of hauntingly beautiful Science Fiction and Horror short stories by Prophet and Island (Image Comics); and, Ritual (Revival House) artist Malachi Ward. Collects stories from Mome, Study Group Magazine, Sundays, Best American Comics 2013, and more.

144 page paperback.

ISBN: 978-1-934460-91-7

Diamond Code: DEC150968

April, 2016

$14.95

Benjamin Anthony talks to Malachi at Graphic Policy

Sean Ford talks to Malachi on Inkstuds

Gabriele Di Fazio talks to Malachi on Just Indie

Review of “UTU”. in The Daily Crosshatch

“What they are is thoughtful and dense with meaning in their simplicity,

a neat trick that creates a resounding pleasure.”—Hillary Brown, Paste

“Like Bradbury, Ward offers brief insights into worlds far away,

both in distance and time.” —Publishers Weekly

