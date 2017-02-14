Fancy Froglin Uncensored

by James Kochalka

James Kochalka’s complete Fancy Froglin — the lovable story of a very dirty little frog who only sometimes wears pants. Fancy Froglin is an ineffably cute happy little frog that loves getting boners. He’s highly sexual yet purely innocent. And he loves bunnies. Most important, he’s really f-ing funny.

The first Cartoonist Laureate of Vermont, James created the long-running American Elf daily comic. He’s the author and illustrator of several popular children’s books, including Johnny Boo, Dragon Puncher and Peanutbutter & Jeremy. James won the Eisner award in 2012.

“this whole thing is as childish and silly as it could be. You know, maybe you should try getting drunk before reading” —Kevin Bramer, Optical Sloth

96 pages

8″ x 8″

Full color

ISBN: 978-1-68148-522-5

Pub. date: February, 2017



$14.95

