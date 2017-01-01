True Stories #1

by Derf Backderf

Derf – creator of the graphic novels Trashed, Punk Rock & Trailer Parks and the international bestseller, My Friend Dahmer – presents the best of his True Stories from the long running The City comic strip, as seen in Best American Comics. It’s like Humans of New York, but somewhat stranger. Pressure… Pressure…

“True Stories manages to entertain and amuse you the entire time.” — Dustin Cabeal. Comic Bastards

48 page 6″ x 9″ black and white comic with color covers

The first in a four (or maybe five) issue series

Debuts at SPX 2014 | In stores November, 2014

ISBN: 978-1-934460-78-8

Digital ISBN: 978-1-934460-99-3

Diamond Item Code: SEP140968

$5.99

“Timeless strips from a master of the genre.” — Tom Tomorrow

“Great, gritty stuff from an alt-weekly legend. It doesn’t get much realer than this.” — Jen Sorensen

“Who wouldn’t want reality served up through the bizarre, twisted lenses of Derf’s brain and drawing hand? True stories is the best way to experience the truth.” — Ruben Bolling

“Derf’s cartoons are the essential roadmap for America’s cultural landscape. Hardcore, caffeinated, and unforgiving.” — Shannon Wheeler

“Derf rules!” — Keith Knight