Alternative Comics Artists at Angoulême 43

Alternative Comics has several artists past, future and present who will be official attendees of the 43rd Festival de la Bande Dessinée d’Angoulême January 28-31, 2016 and will be available to meet at the booths of their various European publishers. Details are below. Booth number is in parentheses. All are at the Le Nouveau Monde area on Place New York. Alternative Comics’ Associate Publisher David Nuss will also be attending the event.

Seriefrämjandet – SWEDISH COMICS ASSOCIATION

(N69, Le nouveau monde)

Anna Ehrlemark – Winners

CA ET LA

(N51, Le nouveau monde)

Derf Backderf – True Stories

Gregory Benton – Smoke, 9-11

Peter Kuper – 9-11, Rosetta 1 & 2

Dash Shaw – Meathaus 8, The Mother’s Mouth

Stephen DeStefano – Schmuck

EDITIONS CORNELIUS

(N11, Le nouveau monde)

Marc Bell – Rosetta 1 & 2, Alternative Comics Are Dead

ATRABILE

(N46, Le nouveau monde)

Anders Nilsen – Alternative Comics Are Dead

STEINKIS

(N41, Le nouveau monde)

Asaf Hanuka – Bipolar, Pizzeria Kamikaze

L’EMPLOYÉ DU MOI

(N6, Le nouveau monde)

Noah Van Sciver

EDITIONS L’ASSOCIATION

(N8, Le nouveau monde)

Matt Madden – A Fine Mess, Rosetta, Triple Dare, etc.